NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for High Temperatures for almost Entire Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 13, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for High Temperatures for almost Entire Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

A Code Yellow warning for high temperatures has been issued for almost the entire country, for Blagoevgrad region the warning is Code Orange, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.
In Blagoevgrad, temperatures are expected to reach and exceed 38C in the afternoon in most of the region.
The yellow warning is in place for 15 regions: Montana, Vidin, Vratsa, Veliko Turnovo, Pleven, Ruse, Lovech, Sofia, Sofia city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.
With the orange code of dangerous weather, and the yellow code of potentially dangerous weather, forecasters warn of possible health problems for people with health conditions, the elderly and children.

NIMH, high temperatures, code yellow, code orange
