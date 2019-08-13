The Notre-Dame Area Is Cleaned from Toxic Lead Once again

Paris Prefecture Launches New Large-Scale Lead Cleaning Operation on Notre Dame Cathedral, France Info radio reported, quoted by 24 Hours.

This is the second series of clean-up measures for streets and squares in the French capital after the fire at the iconic cathedral in April, when nearly 400 tonnes of lead melted from the roof of the building.

According to Frans Info radio, the first operation, when the area was cleaned mainly with water, was declared ineffective.

Now, the streets around Notre Dame will be washed with a special high-pressure chemical first. Then the asphalt, benches and posts will be smeared with a special gel that absorbs lead. In a week, once it is dry, it will be removed.

When all procedures are completed, a new check on the lead content in this part of the city will be made.

Local authorities have announced that the special cleaning program will continue until August 23rd. Several streets and the nearby metro station will be closed and a number of bus routes will be changed.

Currently, all repairs to the cathedral are temporarily halted in order to develop more effective lead protection measures to protect people working on the site. If approved by labor inspectors, work will be resumed gradually from 19 August.