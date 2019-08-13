Another Company Is Launching the Sale of Electronic Vignettes from Tomorrow

Second national provider launches e-vignettes sale, Road Infrastructure Agency said. Concord Smart Infrastructure AD launches the sale of e-vignettes today under the DigiToll brand - both on the specially developed online platform www.digitoll.bg and in the partner network of Intercapital Group, known with the Cashterminal service, which has over 1500 payment terminal devices in the country.

At the end of July, Concord Smart Infrastructure AD proved to be interoperable with the RIA system in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions for National Service Providers.

Until now, the RIA has a contract for a national service provider with Intelligent Traffic Systems EAD, Teletoll AD ​​and Concord Smart Infrastructure AD, with Teletoll AD ​​hasn’t achieved interoperability with the RIA system yet, and can’t sell electronic vignettes. With the commissioning of the electronic toll collection system based on the distance traveled, the three registered national providers will also be able to offer toll services after proving interoperability with the electronic system of the RIA.

Icom AD is in the first phase of the procedure for registration of a National Service Provider. The company wants to be a partner in the collection of tolls.