Bulgaria: Fandakova: From 2017 We Have Enrooted 28,000 Plants

From 2017, together with the children and students, we plant trees and flowers in the courtyards of the Sofia children's kindergartens and schools. Аt this stage the initiative had involved 367 children and kindergartens, 28,000 plants have been enrooted. This was posted by Yordanka Fandakova, mayor of Sofia who posted pictures of the latest edition of the initiative on her official Facebook page.

"The Summer Academy for Children and Students at the National Academy of Fine Arts is an event that is supported by Calender's valuable events in Sofia. I was honoured to be part of their holiday  yesterday, dedicated to the preservation of the nature. The tree seedlings that the children will care for will be planted in the green areas around the Art Academy ", the mayor added.

