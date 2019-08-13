PM Boyko Borissov: Japan Is a Priority Partner and a Traditional Friend of Bulgaria

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono. In the course of their conversation in the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Borissov noted that Japan is a priority partner and a traditional friend of Bulgaria, the government information service announced.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister described as positively intensifying the high-level bilateral political dialogue and conveyed his sincere greetings to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who made the first visit of a Japanese Prime Minister to Bulgaria in January 2018.

Prime Minister Borissov expressed confidence that the high-level meetings would give additional impetus to economic ties, which in turn is a prerequisite for increasing the volume and scope of Japanese investments, as well as the number of Japanese tourists in Bulgaria. Borisov stressed that our country has proven to be a stable and predictable partner with great potential for cooperation.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister emphasized the interest of Bulgaria to increase its exports to Japan, as well as to strengthen business contacts in areas such as information and communication technologies and automation, mechanical engineering, production of auto parts, construction.

Prime Minister Borissov welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Abe's initiative to cooperate with the Western Balkans. Borissov expressed the readiness of Bulgaria to continue the good cooperation in the area of ​​official development assistance in the region after the successful conduct of the Joint Flood Risk Management Seminar in the Western Balkans, held earlier this year.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister also noted that the Western Balkans were a priority topic within the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council.

In the course of the conversation, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also focused on the entry into force of the EU-Japan strategic and economic partnership agreements. According to the Prime Minister, this will have an additional beneficial effect on the Bulgarian-Japanese cooperation.