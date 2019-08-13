Significant Rise For the Bulgarian Exports in First Half of 2019

Bulgaria's exports for the first six months of the year rose by 6.3%, compared to the same period of 2018. According to the National Statistical Institute, January-June exports of goods from this country exceeded 14.2 billion euros.

Exports to EU countries rose by 5%. Exports to non-EU marked the biggest rise - 9.1% and totaled over 4.5 billion euros. Over the same period, Bulgaria imported goods worth 15.6 billion euros, which is an increase of 0.4 per cent./ BNR