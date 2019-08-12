Fire Breaks out in Locomotive Along Bulgarian Railway Line
A fire has broken out in a locomotive along the Belovo - Kostenets railway line, said the press office of Fire Safety and Protection of Population Directorate-General. One locomotive was destroyed by the fire, 27 carriages and another two locomotives were saved. The cause of the accident has not been established yet. No casualties have been reported.
