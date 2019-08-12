Fire in Plovdiv Area Localized to Open Area of About 1 Decare

The fire in Shishmantsi has been localized to an open area of about 1 decare, Deputy Director of the Fire Department, Peter Toskov, told FOCUS Radio – Plovdiv.

The fire broke out at about 1:00 am this morning on the eastern slope of the Shishmantsi landfill. A team from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water - Plovdiv and the Regional Laboratory - Plovdiv responded immediately after receiving the report about the fire.

"The reasons for the fire are not clear yet. Motorway smoke is also possible," Toskov said, adding that assistance from more fire engines could be asked if deemed necessary.