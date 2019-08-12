Bulgaria Transfers Full Amount for Purchase of F-16 Aircraft and Associated Equipment and Weapons

The Bulgarian Department of Defence has transferred the entire amount of USD 1.2 billion under the international government procurement contracts for the purchase of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated equipment and weapons, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release. The transfer was ordered on 8 August by the Ministry of Defence to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on behalf of the Republic of Bulgaria. With this step, the Bulgarian side fulfilled its commitment under the contracts under the project for the acquisition of a new type of fighter aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force. With the confirmation by the Agency of USD 1.2 billion received on the account of the Republic of Bulgaria, the contracts entered in force for the U.S. side and their practical implementation begins.

