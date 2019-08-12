Special Prosecutor's Office: 32 Charged after Drug Raids

Thirty-two people have been charged with drug offenses after a crime group has been dismantled, seven of them have been remanded in custody, the head of the Special Prosecutor's Office, Dimitar Petrov, said at a press briefing regarding the law enforcement operation, Focus News Agency reported. For part of the accused a European arrest warrant has been issued, he said.

The crime group had three leaders, said overseeing prosecutor Krasimir Trenchev. He refused to mention their names but detailed the areas in which the group had worked. "One area was the wholesale of drugs, the sale of 50 or more kilograms of high-risk substances – heroin, cocaine, hemp, ecstasy, almost the entire panoply. The second area was a dealer network built by them. Thirdly, at night clubs and parties, mostly they were the ones offering drugs, ” he said. The prosecutor did not comment on whether the detainees were associated with bigger names in the drug business. He said the group had operated throughout the country. As to how the group was recruited, he said some had volunteered and others had been coerced. "Violence did take place, some were injured or threatened,” he explained. According to Trenchev, the group had been active for 4 or 5 years, and the case had been actively investigated for 2 and a half years.