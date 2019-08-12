Telenor Bulgaria Holds Second 5G Trial

Telenor Bulgaria held its second 5G trial during which three couples of amateur cooks were monitored and helped remotely by chef Andre Tokev from Burgas. The chef was mentoring the amateur-cooks over 5G through VR glasses and a live video feed captured with a 360-degrees camera placed in the kitchen in his restaurant in Sofia where the amateur cooks prepared food.

This was the second of a series of practical 5G trials of Telenor under the slogan "5G trials for a better future". During Telenor's first 5G trial at the end of July, doctors at Pirogov hospital from Sofia conducted a remote examination of a patient who was in Haskovo.

The company plans to continue the 5G demonstrations in the coming months, exploring the potential of the next generation of mobile technology. These 5G experiments will be specifically designed to address precise needs in the areas of production, education, mentoring, entertainment industry and art.