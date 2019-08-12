Telenor Bulgaria Holds Second 5G Trial

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 12, 2019, Monday // 19:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Telenor Bulgaria Holds Second 5G Trial

Telenor Bulgaria held its second 5G trial during which three couples of amateur cooks were monitored and helped remotely by chef Andre Tokev from Burgas. The chef was mentoring the amateur-cooks over 5G  through VR glasses and a live video feed captured with a 360-degrees camera placed in the kitchen in his restaurant in Sofia where the amateur cooks prepared food.

This was the second of a series of practical 5G trials of Telenor under the slogan "5G trials for a better future". During Telenor's first 5G trial at the end of July, doctors at Pirogov hospital from Sofia conducted a remote examination of a patient who was in Haskovo.

The company plans to continue the 5G demonstrations in the coming months, exploring the potential of the next generation of mobile technology. These 5G experiments will be specifically designed to address precise needs in the areas of production, education, mentoring, entertainment industry and art.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria