Bulgaria: First Case of Measles in Varna

A 29-year-old man from Varna suffered from measles. He was admitted to the City's Infectious Diseases Clinic after being treated for a long time. This was announced by Dr. Yanka Draganova from the Regional Health Inspectorate - Varna, quoted by Focus.

 The man was not immunized against the disease. Currently his condition is improving and he is due to be discharged from the hospital within days. According to the physician, appropriate anti-epidemic measures are taken against the identified people with whom the patient communicated before the diagnosis was made.

Their immunization status is checked and measures are established on this basis.

 "There is a more difficult task - establishing contact points at work. This will make it difficult for us. The man worked at the airport, "said Dr Draganova. She found it difficult to identify the entire passenger flow. So far, there are no people who have proven to be in contact with the man.

