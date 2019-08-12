NIMH: Extreme Forest Fire Danger Index for 14 Bulgarian Regions

An extreme forest fire danger index is in place for 14 Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The warning is in place for the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Vratsa, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pernik, Pleven, Ruse, Sliven, Sofia city, Sofia, Haskovo and Yambol. The extreme danger rating indicates possibility of fierce fires including crown fire initiation.

