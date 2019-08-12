NIMH: Extreme Forest Fire Danger Index for 14 Bulgarian Regions
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 12, 2019, Monday // 12:29| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An extreme forest fire danger index is in place for 14 Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The warning is in place for the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Vratsa, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pernik, Pleven, Ruse, Sliven, Sofia city, Sofia, Haskovo and Yambol. The extreme danger rating indicates possibility of fierce fires including crown fire initiation.
- » September Will Be Appropriate for Sea Holidays - the Forecast Is for Hot Autumn
- » Code Yellow Warning For High Temperatures
- » Sunny Today, with Highs From 33C and 38C
- » More than 50 Wildfires in Greece
- » Dust from North Africa Caused Air Pollution in Plovdiv
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Increase in Clouds From West to East