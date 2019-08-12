The Bulgarian Informatics Team Won 4 Medals at the International Baku Olympiad

Society » EDUCATION | August 12, 2019, Monday // 12:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Informatics Team Won 4 Medals at the International Baku Olympiad www.pixabay.com

The Bulgarian team returns with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal from the International Olympiad in Informatics held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

Radosla (12th grade, MG "Acad. Kiril Popov" in Plovdiv) was awarded with the the gold medal. The silver ones went to Alexander Krastev (12th grade, Dr Petar Beron-Varna, Varna) and Martin Kopchev (9th grade, Academic Ivan Gyuzelev, Gabrovo). Victor Kozhuharov (10th grade, MG Baba Tonka Ruse) has a bronze medal The leaders of the Bulgarian competitors are Emil Kelevedzhiev from the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics at BAS and Anton Shikov from Yambol.

Bulgaria ranks 10th in points and medals in the Olympiad, with 327 students from 87 countries. This the state’s best medal achievement in the last 5 years. Bulgaria holds the 5th place in the world medal in the ranking for all Olympiads.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Informatics Team, International Baku Olympiad, medals, Baku
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria