The Bulgarian Informatics Team Won 4 Medals at the International Baku Olympiad

The Bulgarian team returns with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal from the International Olympiad in Informatics held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

Radosla (12th grade, MG "Acad. Kiril Popov" in Plovdiv) was awarded with the the gold medal. The silver ones went to Alexander Krastev (12th grade, Dr Petar Beron-Varna, Varna) and Martin Kopchev (9th grade, Academic Ivan Gyuzelev, Gabrovo). Victor Kozhuharov (10th grade, MG Baba Tonka Ruse) has a bronze medal The leaders of the Bulgarian competitors are Emil Kelevedzhiev from the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics at BAS and Anton Shikov from Yambol.

Bulgaria ranks 10th in points and medals in the Olympiad, with 327 students from 87 countries. This the state’s best medal achievement in the last 5 years. Bulgaria holds the 5th place in the world medal in the ranking for all Olympiads.