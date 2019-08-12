The Japanese Foreign Minister Is on a Two-Day Visit to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 12, 2019, Monday // 11:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Japanese Foreign Minister Is on a Two-Day Visit to Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

Japan's Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno arrives on a two-day official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

The two will hold an interview tomorrow, followed by plenary talks between the two delegations, the BNR informs.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japan, Foreign Minister, Tarō Kōno, Ekaterina Zaharieva
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria