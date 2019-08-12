September Will Be Appropriate for Sea Holidays - the Forecast Is for Hot Autumn

July was the hottest month ever recorded in the world. What causes the unbearable heat and whether there will be new temperature records, the climate scientist Georgi Rachev commented on Nova TV.

"July has been the warmest since meteorological observations are being kept. This is a general trend. It is possible for 2019 to become the fourth consecutive year with a temperature record," Rachev said. It will be sunny and hot by Friday. Temperatures up to 40 degrees ​​are also possible. However, this is not phenomenal, the climatologist said, and the temperatures are expected to drop slightly by the end of the week.

The weather in the Bulgaria will remain favourable for holidays at sea or in the mountains until the end of August.

There is possibility for occasional rainfalls until August 17th, but then until August 25th, the weather will be sunny and ideal for holiday. The mountains will be very sunny and dry. The sea will enjoy warm nights with temperatures up to 21-22 degrees Celsius and maximum values ​​up to about 30 ", said Rachev.

"It will be warm and nice. According to US and European agencies, September will be warm and appropriate for both the mountain and the sea," Georgi Rachev explained.