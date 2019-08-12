The British Prime Minister Has Promised 10,000 Additional Places for Prisoners

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched an urgent review of convicting criminals to make law and order a top priority on the political agenda after promising 10,000 additional new prison places and pledget to recruit 20,000 extra police officers, Reuters and BBC reported.

In the Mail on Sunday Boris Johnson wrote, that "We need to come down hard on crime," "That means coming down hard on criminals. We need to reverse the balance of fear.

"I want the criminals to be afraid - not the public."

Focusing on crime and other domestic issues ahead of the UK's expected exit from the European Union on October 31st has fueled speculation that Johnson plans to call an election.

The Prime Minister's Office said the review would focus on whether perpetrators of sexual offenses or accompanied by violence are serving sentences commensurate with the seriousness of their offenses.

Johnson said that in order to have confidence in the system, the punishment must correspond with the crime.