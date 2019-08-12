Bulgaria Will Buy 2 Ships for the Navy for BGN 820 Million

Bulgaria will allocate BGN 820 million without VAT to buy two multifunctional patrol vessels for the needs of the Bulgarian Navy.

This was announced by Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov. The money is budgeted and voted by the Parliament. Bulgarian, German and Italian companies are bidding on the competition for the acquisition of ships, according to BNT.

According to Minister Karakachanov, the country will give a deadline to the three participating companies to make their bids, since all three companies have questions to be asked. If all goes well by the end of the year, Bulgaria have to have a contract with one of the three companies that participated in the competition, the Deputy Prime Minister added.