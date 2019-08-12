How Do Doctors Save Lives From A Distance?

Telemedicine has been tested in Bulgaria for about a month, writes NOVA TV.



,,For about a month now we have been testing telemedicine through a 5G network. It allows real-time examinations and consultations of patients at a distance.''

"We have created a network of hospitals that want to communicate with each other and exchange information, as well as urgent consultations if necessary and necessary," said Pirogov Executive Director Prof. Assen Baltov.

"We use devices in the so-called "call centers" through which urgent consultations can be held and data exchanged after appropriate research and reviews have been carried out'', he said.

According to him, the effect of the 5G network is expected to be about four times larger than it currently is.

"This will be a leap in the ability to exchange data and perform surgeries, even real-time examinations when the patient is in a remote area with no nearby hospital," Baltov said.