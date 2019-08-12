PM Borissov Met with the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Eshaq Jahangiri

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the first Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Eshaq Jahangiri.

During the Avaza forum, the two discussed the development of the relations between Bulgaria and Iran. Prime Minister Borissov noted that bilateral cooperation is developing on the basis of a 122-year history of established diplomatic relations and mutual respect. The Bulgarian Prime Minister shared his good impressions of his visit to Iran in 2016.

Prime Minister Borissov's visit to his previous term of office was the first of its kind in more than 20 years. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov emphasized the work on the implementation of the agreements of the 19th session of the Joint Bulgarian-Iranian Commission for Economic and Scientific and Technical Cooperation. According to him, they are indicative of Bulgaria's desire to continue its cooperation with Iran.

