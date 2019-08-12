Indonesia has Тhreatened to Impose Higher Duties on EU Dairy Products
Business | August 12, 2019, Monday // 11:09| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Indonesian Ministry of Commerce has threatened to impose higher tariffs on EU dairy products in response to the proposed measure by the bloc on palm oil biodiesel, the BTA quoted France as saying.
The warning could exacerbate the trade dispute between the EU and Indonesia, which is the world's largest producer of palm oil. The EU plans to reduce palm oil-based biofuels by 2030.
Palm oil is the most widely used vegetable oil in the world and the main ingredient in a range of products, from food to cosmetics.
- » South Korean Companies Have Strong Investor Interest in Bulgaria
- » The Number of Foreign Seasonal Workers in Bulgaria Is Increasing
- » Raiden Resources Defines Second Gold Prospect at Kalabak in Bulgaria, Drill Targeting to Follow
- » Bulgarian Tourists Are Blocked on Samothrace in Alexandroupoli Islands
- » ECB has Warned of Risks to the Global Economy
- » Maxima Bulgaria to Lease 11 New Stores in Plovdiv