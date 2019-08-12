Indonesia has Тhreatened to Impose Higher Duties on EU Dairy Products

Indonesia has Тhreatened to Impose Higher Duties on EU Dairy Products

The Indonesian Ministry of Commerce has threatened to impose higher tariffs on EU dairy products in response to the proposed measure by the bloc on palm oil biodiesel, the BTA quoted France as saying.

The warning could exacerbate the trade dispute between the EU and Indonesia, which is the world's largest producer of palm oil. The EU plans to reduce palm oil-based biofuels by 2030.

Palm oil is the most widely used vegetable oil in the world and the main ingredient in a range of products, from food to cosmetics.

