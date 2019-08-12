A Code Yellow warning for high temperatures has been issued for almost the entire country, for Blagoevgrad region the warning is Code Orange, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.



In Blagoevgrad, temperatures are expected to reach and exceed 38C in the afternoon in most of the region.



The yellow warning is in place for 23 regions: Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Kardzhali, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia, Sofia-city, Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen and Yambol.



With the orange code of dangerous weather, and the yellow code of potentially dangerous weather, forecasters warn of possible health problems for people with health conditions, the elderly and children.



Another yellow warning for high seas has been issued for the coast of Burgas region, with sea state code of 3 or 4 expected.