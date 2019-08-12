Code Yellow Warning For High Temperatures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 12, 2019, Monday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning For High Temperatures

 A Code Yellow warning for high temperatures has been issued for almost the entire country, for Blagoevgrad region the warning is Code Orange, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.

In Blagoevgrad, temperatures are expected to reach and exceed 38C in the afternoon in most of the region.

The yellow warning is in place for 23 regions: Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Kardzhali, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia, Sofia-city, Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen and Yambol.

With the orange code of dangerous weather, and the yellow code of potentially dangerous weather, forecasters warn of possible health problems for people with health conditions, the elderly and children.

Another yellow warning for high seas has been issued for the coast of Burgas region, with sea state code of 3 or 4 expected.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, weather, code yellow, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria