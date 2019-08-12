Maya Manolova: If I Decide to Run, I Will Become a Mayor

"I have not decided whether to run, but if I decide to run, I will become a mayor. This is the cause of fear, of aggression, of the attacks that I have been subjected to. The whole propaganda machine around the power is harnessed - the media, the speakers of the power… This speaks of panic. Trying to be attacked, defamed. " Ombudsman Maya Manolova said in an interview this morning that she refused to give a definite answer whether she will run for mayor of the capital.

Manolova was adamant that if she decides to enter the race, she would not seek support from "party headquarters" - neither from the BSP, nor from the newly formed formation of Slavi Trifonov.

"I have always counted on and will count on the support of the citizens," the Ombudsman said.

In the context of the Apartmentgate scandal, Manolova indicated that she has declared everything.

The Ombudsman reacted sharply to the situation with the African swine fever, explaining that due to the negligence of the authorities, the poorest, namely the small pig owners, had to suffer: “I see no attempt to take responsibility for the state of the swinebreeding right now, ”Manolova noted.

