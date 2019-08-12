Sofia Municipality Washes Main Streets and Boulevards in Sofia

Washing of main streets and boulevards in Sofia begins. A temporary traffic stop is planned from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm on the streets to be washed. On the relevant days, sections from ''Blue'', ''Green'' and ''Office Subscriptions'' will be closed.

Today washing of streets at Krasno Selo district near the Russian Monument will begin, as well as around ''Macedonia'' Blvd and ''Hristo Botev'' Blvd.

Drivers should not leave their cars on the streets to be washed because their cars will be moved.

The new location of the car can be obtained by tel: 0700 13 233. The schedules can be viewed on the website of the Sofia Inspectorate.

