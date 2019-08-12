Bulgarian PM Borisov from Turkmenistan: Even Without Volkswagen Plant we did a Huge Advertisement for our Country

With the good work of the government and the individual ministers, we have made a huge advertisement in the world. Europe's largest concern has been hovering for months for a factory.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who is in Turkmenistan for participation in the First Caspian Economic Forum, told Bulgarian media.

There are 250 auto parts factories in Bulgaria and there are large Western companies, the PM noted.

Even if the Volkswagen factory is not going to become a part of our country, although I am optimistic, we have made great advertising. I guarantee you that we will have a car factory, the interest is great, said Borisov.

In response to a journalist's question, the prime minister was adamant that Turkey is our strategic partner and neighbor.

Whoever wants to write it will write it. "I would not give credit to either the media in Bulgaria or Turkey," Borisov said.

With all the rules of the European Union, we offer better business conditions. Everything is within the game. We have never allowed ourselves to undermine the prestige of another country. Turkey respects its commitment to migrants. While I am the Prime Minister, we will have a friendly, good-neighborly attitude with all our neighbors, ”Borisov said on the topic with the future Volkswagen plant.