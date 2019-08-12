Sunny Today, with Highs From 33C and 38C
The wind will be moderate from the east-northeast. Temperatures will reach 33C to 38C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average and will drop slightly.
It will be sunny today, hot around midday and in the afternoon, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with moderate east-northeast wind and a little lower temperatures at 28-30C. The temperature of seawater is 26-28C.
