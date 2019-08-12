Sunny Today, with Highs From 33C and 38C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 12, 2019, Monday // 07:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Today, with Highs From 33C and 38C

It will be sunny today, hot around midday and in the afternoon, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

The wind will be moderate from the east-northeast. Temperatures will reach 33C to 38C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average and will drop slightly.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with moderate east-northeast wind and a little lower temperatures at 28-30C. The temperature of seawater is 26-28C.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, hot, Bulgaria, NIMH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria