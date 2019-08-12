Bulgaria Negotiates $ 1.5 billion Worth of Turkmen Gas and Investment from South Korea

Bulgaria Discusses with Turkmenistan Natural Gas Supplies for the Balkan Gas Hub At the first Caspian Economic Forum, it was also revealed that our country is also negotiating a major billion dollar investment in South Korea and that we have not dropped out of the race for Volkswagen.

Bulgaria and Turkmenistan negotiate supplies of Turkmen natural gas from the Central Asian Republic, which is the fourth largest field in the world.

Turkmen gas can reach Balkan gas hub via swap deals through third-party infrastructure, the prime minister added.

Petya Avramova, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: We will look at all areas such as industry, healthcare, culture, especially energy, we will look at construction, so that on all topics the committee will come up with specific recommendations.

Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Economy: We still have no contracts with South Korea, let's not guess. We are in a very early stage, the investment is as big as Volkswagen, but not for cars.



Today, during the forum, the Prime Minister will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to discuss energy projects of mutual interest for both countries, and the Vice President of the Iranian Republic.

Within the framework of the forum, the Bulgarian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation held its fourth meeting, with the two sides signing five documents on cooperation in the fields of transport, foreign affairs and electronic communications.

The PM also held a bilateral meeting with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.