Boyko Borissov Meets with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the First Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan.



The talks between the two are expected to be energy projects of interest to both parties. The PM has already met with Iranian Vice President Eshag Jahangiri. This is the third day of the visit of the Bulgarian Prime Minister to Turkmenistan at the invitation of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Central Asian country. Bulgaria is trying to negotiate natural gas swaps from Turkmenistan through third-party infrastructure in concert with the Russian side, Bulgaria's prime minister said yesterday.



During the visit, Borissov announced that Bulgaria is negotiating to attract a large investment of $ 1.5 billion to open a battery factory, guarantee that Bulgaria will have a car factory and that Bulgarian companies are already investing 130 million in Turkmenistan .



Following the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the two sides signed five agreements in the fields of foreign affairs, transport, economy and sport. The Prime Minister's delegation is headed by Regional Minister Petya Avramova, Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov, Transport Rosen Zhelyazkov and businessmen.