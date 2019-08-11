More than 50 Wildfires in Greece

August 11, 2019, Sunday
Bulgaria: More than 50 Wildfires in Greece

More than 50 forest fires are raging in Greece in conditions of heat, drought and high winds, the France press reported.

More than 450 firefighters and 23 aircraft have been mobilized to fight the fire.

Particularly large are one fire on Elafonisos Island, southern Peloponnese, and two near Marathon, near the capital Athens.

Evacuees were evacuated from the Elafonissos campsite and hotel and from a holiday village in the Marathon area.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, with strong winds.

