The Number of Foreign Seasonal Workers in Bulgaria Is Increasing
The number of the foreign workers registered for seasonal employment in Bulgaria has increased significantly since the beginning of this year. This was announced at a press conference in Smolyan by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Biser Petkov.
"Just over 7,000 workers from third countries were registered last year. At the moment - beginning of August, are registered over 10 500 workers. The winter season also relies on labor imports,” the minister said.
Along with the signed 2 agreements on regulation of labor migration with Armenia and Moldova, such agreements are being negotiated with Belarus and Ukraine. Talks with Georgia will also start next week, Biser Petkov added.
- » Raiden Resources Defines Second Gold Prospect at Kalabak in Bulgaria, Drill Targeting to Follow
- » Bulgarian Tourists Are Blocked on Samothrace in Alexandroupoli Islands
- » ECB has Warned of Risks to the Global Economy
- » Maxima Bulgaria to Lease 11 New Stores in Plovdiv
- » Increase of Residential Buildings Completed in Bulgaria
- » Space Tourism - Why Not?