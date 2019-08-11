The Number of Foreign Seasonal Workers in Bulgaria Is Increasing

Business | August 11, 2019, Sunday // 07:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Number of Foreign Seasonal Workers in Bulgaria Is Increasing www.pixabay.com

The number of the foreign workers registered for seasonal employment in Bulgaria has increased significantly since the beginning of this year. This was announced at a press conference in Smolyan by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Biser Petkov.

"Just over 7,000 workers from third countries were registered last year. At the moment - beginning of August, are registered over 10 500 workers. The winter season also relies on labor imports,” the minister said.

Along with the signed 2 agreements on regulation of labor migration with Armenia and Moldova, such agreements are being negotiated with Belarus and Ukraine. Talks with Georgia will also start next week, Biser Petkov added.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: foreign workers, increase, seasonal employment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria