PM Borissov, Avramova, Zhelyazkov and Petkova Will Take Part in the First Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will visit Turkmenistan from August 10-12. The Bulgarian PM will participate in the First Caspian Economic Forum which will be held in the Avaza National Tourist Area near Turkmenbashi.

The Forum will bring together Heads of State and Government of the Caspian countries, leaders of stakeholders close to the Caspian region, as well as representatives of international economic, financial, transport, environmental and other organizations.

The focus of the Avaza discussions will be the development of economic cooperation in the Caspian region and the creation of conditions for major projects. During the discussions, the leaders will also discuss the role of the Caspian economy in a global context, the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas industry, electricity, transport, trade, agro-industry, tourism and other areas of common interest to participants. The date of the high-level event was symbolically chosen - August 12, when it is the Caspian Sea Day.

In Avaza, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will hold a bilateral meeting with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, as well as an extended meeting with the participation of official delegations from both countries. Bilateral documents will be signed, prepared by the Intergovernmental Bulgarian-Turkmenistan Commission for Economic Cooperation, which will also meet in Avaza.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova, Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov, Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov and Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova will also be part from the delegation in Turkmenistan, which is led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.