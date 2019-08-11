Bulgarian Car Fleet - the Oldest in Europe
Bulgaria is at the bottom of the European car fleet age ranking, according to data from the European Statistical Office Eurostat, BNR reported.
Cars in Bulgaria under 5 years are about 5%, up to 10 years - 10%, between 10 and 20 years - 60% and over 20 years - about 25%, according to statistics.
A BNR check showed that the Bulgarian prefers to buy a used car because of the poor road conditions in Bulgaria and because the repair of such cars is much cheaper.
