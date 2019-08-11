People from a Greek Island Are Being Evacuated because of a Large Fire
August 11, 2019, Sunday
Hotels and campsites on the Greek island of Elafonissos were evacuated due to a large fire, Nova TV reported.
The fight with the fire began on Saturday morning with 15 fire trucks and 45 firefighters. Aviation is also involved. Local media reported that a woman trapped in the flames was rescued by firefighters.
Meteorologists have warned for very high temperatures over 40 degrees and fire possibilities over the weekend in Greece.
