People from a Greek Island Are Being Evacuated because of a Large Fire

www.pixabay.com

Hotels and campsites on the Greek island of Elafonissos were evacuated due to a large fire, Nova TV reported.

The fight with the fire began on Saturday morning with 15 fire trucks and 45 firefighters. Aviation is also involved. Local media reported that a woman trapped in the flames was rescued by firefighters.

Meteorologists have warned for very high temperatures over 40 degrees and fire possibilities over the weekend in Greece.

