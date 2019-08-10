Brazil, Bulgaria Win First Matches at Men's Volleyball Olympic Qualification in Varna

Brazil and Bulgaria won in the first day of the men's volleyball Olympic qualification in Varna on Friday to battle for one ticket to Tokyo 2020.

South America's reigning Olympic champions beat Puerto Rico 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-19), while the hosts defeated Egypt 3-1 (25-11, 33-31, 19-25, 25-19) in the Palace of Culture and Sports on the Black Sea coast.

On Saturday, Bulgaria will take on Puerto Rico and Brazil will play against Egypt on the second day of the round-robin tournament, which ends on Sunday.

Brazil, a triple Olympic champion, is the only country to have played in every single edition of the Olympic Games since volleyball was introduced to the Olympic program in Tokyo 1964.

Bulgaria finished fourth in London 2012 but missed Rio 2016.