A Bulgarian Man Suspected of Complicity in a Murder Is Being Extradited
Crime | August 10, 2019, Saturday // 06:55| Views: | Comments: 0
The Haskovo District Court has finally decided to turn over a Bulgarian suspected of complicity in a murder in Greece to the authorities in Bulgaria’s southern neighbour. Milen Raychev has a European arrest warrant issued by the Athens prosecutor's office.
The 34-year-old man from Haskovo was wanted for the assassination attempt against 46-year-old Greek Australian businessman John Macris. He was shot dead in his car on October 31st last year.
In April, the Greek police also detained Milen's brother, Seraphim.
