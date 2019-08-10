A Bulgarian Man Suspected of Complicity in a Murder Is Being Extradited

The Haskovo District Court has finally decided to turn over a Bulgarian suspected of complicity in a murder in Greece to the authorities in Bulgaria’s southern neighbour. Milen Raychev has a European arrest warrant issued by the Athens prosecutor's office.

The 34-year-old man from Haskovo was wanted for the assassination attempt against 46-year-old Greek Australian businessman John Macris. He was shot dead in his car on October 31st last year.

In April, the Greek police also detained Milen's brother, Seraphim.

