BNB Registered 90 New Bulgarian Millionaires for a Year

The Bulgarian National Bank has registered 90 new Bulgarians with more than 1 million Leva in the bank in the space of just one year, BNR reported.

Data show there are 916 millionaires in the country at this time. Their aggregate wealth amounts to around 2 billion Leva (around 1 billion 22 million euro), Nova TV reports.

The average monthly salary in Bulgaria is 1,247 Leva (638 euro). The lowest average monthly salary is in Blagoevgrad, Southwestern Bulgaria - 787 Leva (402 euro), the highest is in Sofia – 1,724 Leva (881 euro).