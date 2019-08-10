BNB Registered 90 New Bulgarian Millionaires for a Year

Society | August 10, 2019, Saturday // 06:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BNB Registered 90 New Bulgarian Millionaires for a Year www.pixabay.com

The Bulgarian National Bank has registered 90 new Bulgarians with more than 1 million Leva in the bank in the space of just one year, BNR reported.

Data show there are 916 millionaires in the country at this time. Their aggregate wealth amounts to around 2 billion Leva (around 1 billion 22 million euro), Nova TV reports.

The average monthly salary in Bulgaria is 1,247 Leva (638 euro). The lowest average monthly salary is in Blagoevgrad, Southwestern Bulgaria - 787 Leva (402 euro), the highest is in Sofia – 1,724 Leva (881 euro).

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: millionaire, Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), wealth
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria