Spice Music Festival - 90`s Edition Coming in August to Burgas

In August, the Spice Music Festival - 90`s edition is coming, said the press office of Burgas Municipality.

Burgas will be one of the biggest festival locations in Europe once again. This time with a thematic festival that will bring to Bulgaria the biggest music stars of the 90's: East 17, 2 Unlimited, Rednex, Sonique, Dr. Alban, Haddaway, Cappella, La Bouche, Snap!, 2 Brothers on the 4th floor, Ice MC and C+C Music Factory, the press release reads.

The festival will take place on 9 and 10 August 2019 at the Port of Burgas. Besides the 12 world-famous formations, the programme will feature well-known Bulgarian performers as well. In addition, the organisers have prepared many other pleasant surprises – food and drink areas and entertainment venues, just metres from the sea, the municipality says.