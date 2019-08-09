Additional Biosecurity measures in Shumen against African Swine Fever

Additional measures to ensure the prevention of the spread of African Swine Fever are being taken in Shumen region after the first case of the disease was confirmed in Varbitsa municipality in the area, BNR reports on August 9, reports BNT.

As of today, access to the road leading to Eleshnitsa is restricted because a dead wild boar infected with African Swine Fever was found in the area.

A barrier will be installed, security officers will be put in place and security cameras will be installed at the site to monitor the passage at night. There will also be signposts forbidding passage on tourist trails in the area.

By order of the director of the Northeastern Enterprise, daily inspections and searches will be carried out, and burial places will be prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency.