Raiden Resources Defines Second Gold Prospect at Kalabak in Bulgaria, Drill Targeting to Follow
Raiden Resources Ltd (ASX: RDN) has defined a second significant gold prospect at its Kalabak project in Bulgaria through a review of historical data and a reconnaissance field visit.
The company will be fast-tracking a fieldwork and target generation program on the prospect for which it has entered into an option agreement to acquire up to 75%.
Prospect untested
Raiden managing director Dusko Ljubojevic said White Cliff had presented the company with another prospect to advance in the near term, reports Proactive Investors.
The prospect is defined by a large 1.5-by-1-kilometer zone of argillic alteration, with the alteration zone possibly related to an epithermal gold system.
It remains untested with no significant historical work undertaken to date.
Focused exploration campaign
Ljubojevic said: “We continue to be impressed by the Kalabak project and the large zones of alteration which have not previously been evaluated.
“It is rare that such large, exposed alteration zones have not been explored to date, especially since they are located in such a prolific metallogenic belt.
“As stated previously, the Western Tethyan hosts many significant deposits associated with similar alteration zones.
“The company plans to execute a focused exploration campaign in the following months to generate drill targets on the White Cliff prospect, as well as the Sbor prospect located only a few kilometers to the south.”
Generating drill targets
Further fieldwork is required to map out the alteration zones and understand the distribution and significant of simplification within this alteration system.
Raiden is planning a geochemical surface sampling and alteration mapping program over the untested epithermal gold prospect.
Results from this work will guide the following phase of geophysical surveys to generate drill targets.
- » This Year Honey Production in Some Bulgarian Areas will be About 50% less than Last Year
- » Bulgarian Raspberry Growers Fear Bankruptcies
- » "Turkish Stream" is Starting to Supply the Turkish Market with Gas at the End of the Year
- » Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov: 5G Technology is a Revolution For the Economy, Industry and Society
- » Bulgaria's Energy Security Risk is the Country's High Dependence on a Natural Gas Supplier
- » A 10-Year Plan For the Development of Bulgartransgaz's Networks For the Period 2019-2028 was Discussed