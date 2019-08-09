Bulgarian Tourists Are Blocked on Samothrace in Alexandroupoli Islands

Hundreds of tourists, including Bulgarians, have been blocked at the port of Alexandroupoli and the island of Samothrace due to damage in the only ferry that connects the island to the port city, BNR reported.

"Contact the port authorities if you have an island vacation booking," the ferry company advised.

The travel company said that from tomorrow it could provide tourists with a transfer, but could not provide a solution for their cars yet. Many of the cars were able to be transported tonight to Alexandroupoli and Samothrace, but the company has no solution for the coming days.

The mayor of Samothrace, Thanasis Vitsas, said he was in constant contact with the Ministry of Mercantile Marine, Aegan and Island Policyand expected another ferry to be sent, but without specifying day and time.

Travel agencies inform all travelers with reservations from and to Samothrace to contact the port authorities.

