The Lawyers Bar Association in Plovdiv Has Issued a Statement against Ivan Geshev's Views on the Separation of Powers

Society | August 9, 2019, Friday // 13:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Lawyers Bar Association in Plovdiv Has Issued a Statement against Ivan Geshev's Views on the Separation of Powers novinite.bg

The Lawyers Bar Association in Plovdiv has issued a statement in which it strongly disagrees with the views expressed in a television interview by Ivan Geshev on the separation of powers, BNR reported.

According to the Association, it is completely unacceptable that the candidate for Prosecutor General should have an understanding of the nature of the lawyer's profession and of the figure and position of the lawyer other than those enshrined in the Constitution.

In their opinion, they also recall that "the main aspiration of the doctrine of separation of powers is to protect society from tyranny and to protect freedom, with the exception of the possibility of one person or body bringing all power together."

Plovdiv's lawyers urge the Supreme Judicial Council to take into account Ivan Geshev's comments in the interview in question when discussing his application for prosecutor general.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ivan Geshev, Prosecutor General, Lawyers Bar Association, Plovdiv
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria