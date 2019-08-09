The Lawyers Bar Association in Plovdiv Has Issued a Statement against Ivan Geshev's Views on the Separation of Powers

The Lawyers Bar Association in Plovdiv has issued a statement in which it strongly disagrees with the views expressed in a television interview by Ivan Geshev on the separation of powers, BNR reported.

According to the Association, it is completely unacceptable that the candidate for Prosecutor General should have an understanding of the nature of the lawyer's profession and of the figure and position of the lawyer other than those enshrined in the Constitution.

In their opinion, they also recall that "the main aspiration of the doctrine of separation of powers is to protect society from tyranny and to protect freedom, with the exception of the possibility of one person or body bringing all power together."

Plovdiv's lawyers urge the Supreme Judicial Council to take into account Ivan Geshev's comments in the interview in question when discussing his application for prosecutor general.