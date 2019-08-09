Ministry of Health: Bulgaria Joined the FOEDUS Agreement for Cooperation in the Sphere or Organ Transplantation
August 9, 2019
www.pixabay.com
The Ministry of Healthcare has announced that Bulgaria joined the European FOEDUS agreement for cooperation in the sphere or organ transplantation. Currently, its active participants are 10 EU countries, BNR reported.
Most European countries are experiencing difficulties in this area, such as declining number of donors and the shortage of qualified medical staff.
In this regard, Bulgaria has started talks with Eurotransplant and several of the leading European lung transplant centers located in Germany, Spain and Austria.
