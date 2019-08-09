ECB has Warned of Risks to the Global Economy

Yesterday, the European Central Bank published an economic newsletter warning of the deteriorating risks to the global economy.

It states that personal consumption in the world is good because of a stable labor market. But in the second quarter of this year, the fall in the manufacturing activity index will have a negative impact on the outlook for individual consumption. At the same time, due to increased uncertainty and tighter financing conditions, there has been a stagnation in global investment growth.


The bulletin also states that continued uncertainty is hampering the development of the euro area, especially the growth of the manufacturing sector.

