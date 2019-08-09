European Commission with a Single Base for European Wines

The European Commission has set up a common electronic database in which the authenticity of the protected geographical indication of European wines can be verified.

Liquor names are now available in the central register of eAmbrosia geographical names, EC reports.

So far, there are three separate databases in the European Union for geographical names of wines, spirits and foodstuffs: E-Bacchus, e-Spirit and DOOR.

For the sake of convenience and transparency, the public eAmbrosia database has been created, listing all 3.2 thousand protected names in the European Union. It is expected to include agricultural and food products by the end of the year.

The register is publicly available and anyone who wishes can see the production specification of the wines.

The online catalog includes more than 1.6 thousand items indicating the country of origin, type, protected name, individual number, name and date of registration of the wine.