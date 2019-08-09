The UK Will Introduce New Immigration Rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an initiative to change the UK's immigration rules aimed at attracting the "smartest and best" after Brexit, according to BNR.

The changes will include the removal of restrictions on the number of foreigners admitted to the UK with so-called. "Exceptional Talent visas,” as well as increasing the number of research institutes and universities that will be able to attract elite scientists and promising talents from around the world.

Mr Johnson said in a statement: ‘I want the UK to continue to be a global science superpower, and when we leave the EU we will support science and research and ensure that, far from losing out, the scientific community has a huge opportunity to develop and export our innovation around the world.’, Metro UK reported.

In his campaign before being elected Conservative Party leader last month, Boris Johnson said he would introduce an immigration system such as the Australian one, in which candidates for permanent residency and employment are ranked according to a point system depending on their education and skills.