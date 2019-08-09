New Cases of ASF in Smolyan and Shumen Have Been Confirmed

The BFSA urges the public to implement prevention and biosecurity measures.



The first cases of the disease African swine fever (ASF) has been established in the Smolyan and Shumen regions.

Two positive swine fever samples have been found in a study of dead wild boar material found near the Dospat village of Zmeitsa, according to the BTA Regional Food Safety Directorate.

The Dospat Municipal Epizootic Commission will meet on Friday to discuss measures that will be imposed because of the infection. These are the first cases of ASF in the Smolyan region. The results of the remaining 9 dead boar samples found in forested areas are also expected to be obtained in the coming days.

The samples are from carcasses of two feral pigs that have long stayed in the area between the villages of Zmeitsa and Borino. The study was made on the basis of biological material from the tube bones. As soon as they were found, the dead animals were buried and the site was disinfected, according to information from Dospat Municipality.

The first case of the disease African swine fever (ASF) has also been detected in the Shumen region, according to the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency / BFSA.