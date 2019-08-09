First Case of West Nile Fever in Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The first case of West Nile fever in Bulgaria this year was reported in Montana. A 60-year-old woman with brain inflammation fell ill. The information was confirmed to the Bulgarian National Television by Prof. Dr. Todor Kantardzhiev, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.
- » EU Commission: Spread of African Swine Fever in Bulgaria 'Worrying'
- » US Scientists: A Small Protein Could Be the Key for the Cure of Parkinson's and Dementia
- » Authorities in Northern Macedonia Taking Preventative Measures Against ASF
- » There Is no West Nile Fever in Bulgaria
- » Blood Tubes Were Found near Hemus Highway
- » Bulgaria will Receive Nearly EUR 3 Million from EU to Fight African Swine Fever