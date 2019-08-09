First Case of West Nile Fever in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | August 9, 2019, Friday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: First Case of West Nile Fever in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

The first case of West Nile fever in Bulgaria this year was reported in Montana. A 60-year-old woman with brain inflammation fell ill. The information was confirmed to the Bulgarian National Television by Prof. Dr. Todor Kantardzhiev, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: West Nile fever, first case, Montana
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria