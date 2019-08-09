Bulgarian Nurses are Preparing a National Protest on September 10th

Nurses are preparing a national protest on September 10, demanding better pay. On August 10, they again expressed dissatisfaction with the disciplinary dismissal of their colleague Maya Ilieva, who was the organizer of nurses’ protests. The rally began in front of Acibadem City Clinic Tokuda Hospital, continued before the Ministry of Health and ended outside the building of the trade union CITUB, where protesters were invited for talks, reports BNT.

Nurses who came to support Maya Ilieva say she was fired for her leadership in protests for higher wages. According to the position of the hospital, she was dismissed for "her specific actions and inactions in connection with the fulfillment of her immediate professional duties".

Maya Ilieva said she would file a lawsuit against wrongful dismissal.

Maya Manolova, Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria: The attempt to press, threaten, crush those who fight for their rights, medical specialists - this is the reason for Maya Ilieva's dismissal.

The Ombudsman has pledged to draft a new law for professional organizations to better protect workers in the sector. The reason - protesters accuse CITUB of failing to protect Maya Ilieva's rights as a union leader. She herself claims that the chairman of the Federation of Health Unions, Dr. Ivan Kokalov, wrongfully allowed her to be fired.

CITUB has explained that they do not take responsibility for his actions but will ask for an explanation for his decisions.

Chavdar Hristov, Vice-President of CITUB said that the decision lies with the Federation, the federation body, and is nor made by CITUB.

Kokalov denied Ilieva's allegations and said he would sue her if she did not prove the accusations that stained his good name. There were protests in support of Maya Ilieva in several other cities in the country.