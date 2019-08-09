Sofia Gets Railway Resignalling Contract

Infrastructure manager NRIC has awarded the ERTMS CA Voluyak DZZD consortium of local company AER and CAF Signalling a contract to modernise signalling and telecoms on the 12 km route from Sofia to Obelya and Voluyak.

Announcing the contract win on August 1, CAF Signalling said this was a strategic project for Bulgaria, as the route includes the capital’s main station.

The scope includes design, installation, testing and commissioning of ETCS Level 1 and GSM-R, as well as CAF Signalling electronic interlockings.

The work is being co-funded by the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility.