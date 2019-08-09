Increase of Residential Buildings Completed in Bulgaria

New residential buildings completed in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 10.5% on the year to 632, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Thursday, reports SeeNews.

The total useful space of newly built dwellings decreased 2.5% year-on-year to 201,700 sq m in the period between April and June, NSI said in a statement.

The highest number of completed residential buildings in the review period was in Varna - 101. Plovdiv and Burgas followed with 63 and 56 new residential buildings, respectively.

Houses constituted 75.9%% of all new residential buildings in the second quarter of the year.